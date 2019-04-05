REPORT: Vanderbilt To Hire Jerry Stackhouse As Head Basketball Coach

The Vanderbilt basketball program reportedly has a new coach, and it’s a bold move.

The Commodores are set to hire long-time NBA star Jerry Stackhouse as their new head coach, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Stackhouse, 44, retired from the NBA in 2013. (RELATED: Vanderbilt ‘Zeroed’ In On Jerry Stackhouse To Be The Program’s Next Basketball Coach)

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse has agreed to a six-year contract to become Vanderbilt’s head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2019



This is an odd hire for Vanderbilt. Stackhouse has zero college coaching experience, and has only been a head coach of a D-League team for two years. (RELATED: Tennessee Basketball Player Jordan Bowen Throws Down Massive Alley-Oop)

Because of his name and AAU connections, Stackhouse will be able to recruit, but will he be able to coach? After watching my team underachieve the past couple of years with an NBA coach who struggled to adjust to the college game, I have my doubts.

Vanderbilt finished 9-23 last season, including an 0-18 record in SEC play. This is a massive rebuilding job in the toughest conference in the country, and the Commodores will almost certainly be projected to finish in last place again next season. This is a huge gamble, and Vanderbilt better hope it works out.

If it doesn’t, the program’s best days may be behind them.

