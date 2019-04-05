Washington Redskins Reportedly Nearing A Trade Deal For Josh Rosen

Your first name

The Washington Redskins are apparently close to closing a deal for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

According to Benjamin Allbright, the former UCLA star “looks more and more like the pairing, unless someone else steps up their offer.” (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

Washington/Rosen looks more and more like the pairing, unless someone else steps up their offer. LAC, NE, NYG… — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 4, 2019

This actually makes a ton of sense for the Redskins and would be a great move for the franchise. Alex Smith obliterated his knee, and nobody knows when he’ll take a snap again.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

They already traded for Case Keenum, but we all know that’s not a long term solution. Not even close. Rosen is a young gunslinger who can provide a long term solution to the team’s quarterback woes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Jan 23, 2019 at 9:42am PST

If this trade goes through, then it’s the most surefire sign that Kyler Murray is headed to Kliff Kingsbury’s squad in Arizona. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Sound Very Open To Drafting A Quarterback)

There’s no point in keeping both quarterbacks on the roster, especially if you’re going to tailor an offense around a dual-threat passer.

We all know Rosen isn’t going to be winning any foot races anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram The dude A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:16am PST

The only question is if Rosen gets the start from the jump if the trade goes through or if they ride Keenum.

If they’re going to trade for the Cardinals quarterback, they might as well start him immediately.

