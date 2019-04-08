REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Will Visit The Broncos And Redskins

Dwayne Haskins will be visiting two NFL teams this week.

According to a Sunday report from Ian Rapoport, the Ohio State legend will visit the Broncos and Redskins at some point this week. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Work Out Kyler Murray, Will Also Work Out Dwayne Haskins)

Important week for Ohio State QB prospect Dwayne Haskins. Source said he’s got visits to the facilities of the #Redskins and #Broncos this week… two teams doing homework on all the top passers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2019

Neither of these two options would be overly surprising at all. Both teams are searching for a long term solution at quarterback, and the Redskins need somebody as quickly as possible with Alex Smith’s future uncertain.

Joe Flacco is now rolling with the Broncos, which makes Denver’s situation a hell of a lot less serious. That has me thinking the Redskins almost certainly provide a quick opportunity to get on the field. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

There has also been some talk Washington is trading for Josh Rosen. If they’re set on drafting Haskins, that becomes pointless and likely won’t happen.

I can’t wait to see where Haskins ends up. The man has a rocket launcher for an arm. He can make all the throws necessary and has all the tools you look for when searching for the next big quarterback prospect.

My money right now would be on the Redskins when it comes to which team is more likely to pick Haskins. Their situation is much more desperate, and they haven’t fixed it.

Of course, none of this matters if the Giants grab him at six. Lots of options on the table. We’ll find out how it goes down when the first round happens April 25.