Here’s Why Trump And Nielsen Parted Ways

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced her resignation Sunday evening after months of President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with her handling of the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Trump all but fired Nielsen after a heated exchange at the White House over whether she was expending all possible resources in dealing with the flow of thousands of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, two sources tell The Daily Caller. Nielsen presented a variety of policy options to Trump, but he ultimately felt that none of them rose to the appropriate response-level and asked her to submit her resignation.

Trump has been agitating for options within the Department of Homeland Security for months that will address the large influx of Central American family units requesting asylum. The president has routinely felt that Nielsen was not presenting or executing his orders appropriately and wants to take drastic action to address the crisis. (RELATED: Trump Says Decision On Nielsen Happening ‘Shortly’)

The situation has become particularly fraught in recent days with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reporting thousands of migrants apprehended at the border per day. Officials explain that the crisis is exacerbated because U.S. law requires authorities to catch and release illegal immigrants claiming asylum, who will remain in the country at large at least until they appear for a judge.

Nielsen’s defenders say the secretary understood the root of Trump’s frustration, but that ultimately she was constrained by the rule of law and that many of the president’s demands were simply illegal. Officials note that few, if any, asylum seekers actually come to their final immigration hearings in which their claims are rejected, calling it “backdoor illegal immigration.”

Nielsen left the White House Sunday evening to issue her resignation before Trump tweeted about her departure, saying:

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

….I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

Nielsen wrote in her resignation letter that “despite our progress in reforming homeland security for a new age, I have determined that it is the right time for me to step aside.”

“I hope that the next Secretary will have the support of Congress and the courts in fixing the laws which have impeded our ability to fully secure America’s borders and which have contributed to discord in our nation’s discourse,” she continued.