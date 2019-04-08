Kathy Griffin Channels Adam Schiff At Weekend LGBTQ Block Party

Kathy Griffin put on her best Adam Schiff Halloween costume at a weekend block party in LA as she helped open an LGBTQ campus for seniors, youth and the homeless. The House Intel Committee Chairman recently blasted President Trump in a speech that included about 5,000 “it’s not OKs.”

The comedian took off her funny hat to praise the LGBTQ community for having strength to exist in the backdrop of Trump’s White House, which she said discriminates against these groups. (RELATED: Griffin Says Trump Election Is A Funeral For USA)

As reported by Variety, which didn’t pick on Griffin riffing off Schiff’s speech, Griffin took a whack at the GOP. She also — weirdly — presented herself as a member of Congress.

Is there a Rep. Kathy Griffin in the house?

“Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle might think it’s okay to discriminate against the gay community,” she said. “Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle might think it’s okay to have a vice president who’s clearly closeted himself and yet wants to engage in conversion therapy. But that’s not okay. As a community you guys get together; you legislate; you get stuff done; you get bills passed like no community I’ve ever seen — that’s why I’m proud to be your ally now and forever.”

In a recent speech before the House Intel Committee, Schiff (D-Calif.), responded to nine of his colleagues call for him to resign in the wake of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller‘s investigation that concluded that Trump won’t be charged with colluding with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Here’s a snippet of Schiff’s monologue:

“You might say that’s all okay. You might say that’s just what you need to do to win. But I don’t think it’s okay. I think it’s immoral, I think it’s unethical, I think it’s unpatriotic, and yes, I think it’s corrupt. … You might think it’s okay that [Flynn] secretly conferred with a Russian ambassador about undermining U.S. sanctions & then lied about it to the FBI. You might say that’s all OK — that’s just what you have to do to win … I think it’s corrupt & evidence of collusion.”

Griffin, the, ahem, gentle lady — who got herself into an optics nightmare in 2017 when was photographed with a fake decapitated, bloody Trump head — isn’t likely to yield until her archenemy is out of the White House.

She apologized. But CNN canned her anyway, ceasing her 10-year run co-hosting the network’s News Years Eve’ festivities. (RELATED: Griffin Knifes CNN’s Jeff Zucker)