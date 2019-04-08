Taking Selfies On This Beach Could Land You Jail Time Or The Death Penalty

Tourists in Thailand could face jail time or possibly even get the death penalty if they get caught taking selfies or pictures on one of the country’s popular beaches.

Mai Khao, located near the Phuket International Airport, has become a popular place for people of all ages to snap some incredible selfies/pictures due to the low-flying planes in the area. But authorities have had enough and fear pilots could become distracted from this latest trend and in response are promising severe punishments, per Fox News on Monday. (RELATED: Earthquakes Rattle Hawaii As Lava And Toxic Gas Force Mandatory Evacuations)

Doing just a quick search on social media sites likes Instagram and Twitter, we found all kinds of examples. Check some of these out. (RELATED: Officials Arrest People Taking Selfies Near Volcano As It Spews A River Of Lava)

Part of the beach known as “Unseen Phuket” borders near the airport’s runway and this is where the visitors are pulling out their phones to grab shots with the low planes. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Took 6,000 Selfies While On Vacation For Four Days)

In response, according to Bangkok Post, officials are creating a new safety zone near the runway that will prevent people from entering the area for those jaw-dropping photos.

For those that violate the new rule the punishment could lead to more than $1,000 in fines and up to 20 years in prison, per The Sun UK. And the maximum penalty would be death.

“The maximum penalty is the death sentence,” Wichit Kaeothaithiam airport chief shared in accordance with the Air Navigation Act.