Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season One Shootout Scene

The return of “Yellowstone” is a few months away, and it’s a great time to remember one of the greatest moments of season one.

In the premiere of the inaugural run, the end of the episode featured a raid from John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his livestock agents and his son Lee as they tried to get their stolen cattle back.

It didn’t go well. Kayce, feeling loyalty to his Native American wife Monica, defies his father and stands with his wife’s family without really realizing what was going down. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

View this post on Instagram Luke Grimes is Kayce Dutton. #Yellowstone #ParamountNetwork A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 17, 2018 at 6:41am PDT

When Lee is murdered by Monica’s brother, Kayce blows him away while delivering one of the most epic lines of season one.

“In case you don’t already know, there’s no such thing as heaven,” the youngest Dutton said before squeezing off the final round.

Watch the awesome moments from the premiere below.

If that video doesn’t get you pumped for June 19 when “Yellowstone” returns for season two, I’m not sure what will.

It’s going to be so epic, and I am 100% confident. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen in season two. My guess is that you’re all going to be pretty pumped.