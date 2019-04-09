Elisabeth Moss Claims Her Feminist Roles Perfectly Align With Her Scientologist Faith

Elisabeth Moss of “The Handmaid’s Tale” believes that her work on the feminist TV show perfectly aligns with her Scientology beliefs.

Moss explained how her faith isn’t at odds with feminist views during an interview with the Daily Beast published Tuesday. Moss believes that taking away people’s right to talk about things and hold certain beliefs would turn our society into the dystopia that serves as the setting of “Handmaid’s Tale.”

“I don’t choose to talk about not just religion, but my personal life — who I’m dating and that kind of thing,” Moss said. “I think people should be allowed to talk about what they want to talk about and believe what they want to believe and you can’t take that away—and when you start to take that away, when you start to say ‘you can’t think that,’ ‘you can’t believe that,’ ‘you can’t say that,’ then you get into trouble. Then you get into Gilead.”

Moss emphasized the importance of allowing people to share their beliefs freely.

“I don’t ever want to take that away from anybody, because that actually is very important to me,” Moss continued. “At the same time, I should hope that people educate themselves for themselves and form their own opinion, as I have.” (RELATED: Scientologist Elisabeth Moss Lambasted As Hypocrite For Preaching Equality At Golden Globes)

“The things that I believe in personally, for me, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and the ability to do something that is artistically fulfilling but is also personally fulfilling, I’ve never had that. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ lines up so perfectly parallel with my own beliefs in freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the things that this country was actually built on,” Moss said.