REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Draft Stock Is ‘Sinking’

Dwayne Haskins might be in trouble ahead of the NFL draft.

According to Peter King, the former Ohio State quarterback’s draft stock could be “sinking” and there’s a chance that he “plummets” down the board. King recognizes this could all be smokescreens, but you don’t want reports like this out there. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Work Out Kyler Murray, Will Also Work Out Dwayne Haskins)

I don’t understand how this is even possible for Haskins’ stock to drop. Have scouts found something that the rest of us don’t know about? The man has a cannon for an arm, he can make all the throws, he’s got a big body, and we have plenty of footage to prove what he’s capable of.

The only way it’d make sense for him to be slipping would be if he’s bombing interviews or failing to grasp specific schemes.

Given what he did at Ohio State, I find that hard to be the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Mar 27, 2019 at 2:03pm PDT

Haskins terrified and torched defenses all of last season for the Buckeyes. The man was a defense killer, and his arm was regularly delivering precision strikes like it was a modern missile system.

The idea that anybody is better in the draft than Kyler Murray — in my humble opinion — is ludicrous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Dec 2, 2018 at 9:35am PST

Teams will regret passing on Haskins. I can promise you that much.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter