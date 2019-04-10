Anna Kendrick Proves Once Again To Be One Of The Greatest Women In Hollywood After Sharing Her Jury Duty Details

Anna Kendrick proved once again Wednesday why she’s one of our favorite leading ladies in Hollywood when she shared that for the last three weeks she’s been serving jury duty and her description is perfect.

The 33-year-old actress looked just as striking as ever as she posed for the snap she posted on Instagram that she labeled “jury duty face” while she rocked a hat, black jacket and sporting the number 37 on her chest. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Apr 10, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT

She didn’t explain where the shot was taken and captioned it simply, “Week three of jury duty face. Can’t decide if my favorite thing about jury duty is the boredom, the feeling I’m about to get yelled at, the mystery puddle outside my assigned courtroom, or how often I get it. JUSTICE IN ACTION.” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

As we have noted before, the “Pitch Perfect” star is truly one of the greatest actress’ around and we would be remiss to not only point out that fact, but also that on top of all that talent, she’s simply gorgeous. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out some of these trips down the red carpet and other events she’s shared on her social media account that are truly can’t miss.

We can hardly wait to see what she does next!