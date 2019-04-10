‘Unbelievable’ — Crenshaw, Kilmeade Tussle With Omar Over ‘Dangerous Incitement’ Claim

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade both reacted via Twitter to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s characterization of their criticism as “dangerous incitement.”

“This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face,” Omar tweeted Wednesday. “I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans!”

This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans! pic.twitter.com/foTZMpiZKv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

Omar was referring to a Tuesday tweet from Crenshaw that referenced a Daily Caller News Foundation video posted by Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, in which Omar described the 9/11 hijackers as “some people who did something.”

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something.’ Unbelievable,” Crenshaw wrote.

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as “some people who did something”. Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

Additionally, the Minnesota lawmaker included a screengrab of Fox News host Brian Kilmeade criticizing her comments on Wednesday morning’s “Fox & Friends.”

Brian Kilmeade on @IlhanMN‘s 9/11 comments: “You have to wonder if she’s an American first.” pic.twitter.com/2y63PTsQEh — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 10, 2019

Both Crenshaw and Kilmeade responded to Omar’s tweet by bringing it back to the issue they were criticizing in the first place, their contention that the Minnesota Democrat was making light of the 9/11 attacks. (RELATED: Rep. Omar Wants To Defund Homeland Security Department)

“1. I never called you un-American,” Crenshaw tweeted. “2. I did not incite any violence against you. 3. You described an act of terrorism on American soil that killed thousands of innocent lives as ‘some people did something.’ It’s still unbelievable, as is your response here.”

1. I never called you un-American. 2. I did not incite any violence against you. 3. You described an act of terrorism on American soil that killed thousands of innocent lives as “some people did something.” It’s still unbelievable, as is your response here. https://t.co/SsfWYepOS1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2019

“I didn’t intend to question whether Rep. Omar is an American – I am questioning how any American, let alone a United States Congresswoman, could downplay the 9/11 attacks,” Kilmeade wrote.

I didn’t intend to question whether Rep. Omar is an American – I am questioning how any American, let alone a United States Congresswoman, could downplay the 9/11 attacks. — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) April 10, 2019

