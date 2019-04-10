Gaetz Introduces Resolution To Remove Schiff From House Intel Committee

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz unveiled his new resolution targeting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for his handling of the Russian collusion theory, during Tucker Carlson’s Wednesday show.

The resolution, titled “Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Resolution“—or “Pencil Act”—calls for Schiff’s resignation from the committee. The acronym is a reference to “pencil neck,” which is President Donald Trump’s recent nickname for Schiff.

“Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that Congressman Adam Schiff should be removed from the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence of the House and that his security clearance should be revoked immediately,” the resolution begins. “Whereas Congressman Adam Schiff is the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence of the House of Representatives.”

WATCH:

“I have filed legislation today, sent to the House, that Adam Schiff needs to be removed from the Intelligence Committee, because how are the rest of us supposed to be able to rely on a man, who you just showed, lied to the American people when he said that there was not spying? Or when he lied and said that there was actual evidence of collusion or clear evidence of collusion?” Gaetz began.

“If Adam Schiff is able to review covert operations and intelligence, and if we have to rely on his representation, our whole system is broken,” he continued. “It would be like putting Lori Loughlin in charge of the college board. It would be like putting Jussie Smollett in charge of the hate crime of the FBI.”

#BREAKING: Today I filed the “PENCIL Act,” expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that “Congressman Adam Schiff should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee and his security clearance immediately revoked.” pic.twitter.com/1FsMt6NUjr — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 11, 2019

As Gaetz referenced, Schiff has faced significant heat since special counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation and filed his report. Attorney General William Barr relayed to Congress a summary of the report, which concluded that the president’s 2016 campaign did not conspire with Russia.

Back in March 2017, Schiff claimed he had seen “more than circumstantial evidence of collusion.”

The nine Republicans on the House Intel Committee sent a letter to Schiff at the end of March that called for him to step down, alleging that he “spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!”

