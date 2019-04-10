Lori Loughlin’s Reportedly Beating Herself Up For Not Taking Plea Deal, Struggling With Her New Reality

Lori Loughlin’s reportedly beating herself up for not taking the plea deal for her and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged part in “Operation Varsity Blues” and is struggling with her new reality.

“She has been in complete denial and thought maybe she could skate by,” a source close to the 54-year-old actress shared with E! News on Wednesday. “She refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“Lori [Loughlin] is finally realizing just how serious this is,” a source added. “She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out.” (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

Even running errands that used to be considered part of her everyday lifestyle to places like the yoga-studio has become a paparazzi fest.(RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” Loughlin told a TMZ cameraman several weeks back.”You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”(RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

However, “she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule—going to yoga and Pilates and seeing friends for lunch. She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this,” a source shared with People magazine.

On April 3, she and her husband traveled via a private jet to Boston to face charges that the two allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending her girls were competitive rowing recruits.

“She [Loughlin] was obviously extremely nervous and the actress side of Lori came out. She doesn’t know how else to be in public,” an insider explained. “Her natural reaction was to just smile and try to be light-hearted. She’s always been so well-loved and charming, that’s the part she knows how to play in public.”

Their marriage is reportedly even struggling.

“There’s a rift between Lori and Mossimo,”a source shared. “He is completely mortified by this whole thing and she is putting on a happy face and acting like everything will be OK.”

“They are blaming each other and disagreeing on things,” the source added. “They are starting to turn on each other and there is incredible stress and tension.”

The source continued, “Their lives will never be the same. They are scared and they don’t know what’s coming next. It all feels like a terrible nightmare.”

This comes on the heels of reports Tuesday the two were indicted on additional charges of fraud and money laundering by a grand jury for their alleged part in the national college admission scam.

As previously reported, “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughters SAT scores. On Monday, reports surfaced she planned to plead guilty to her part in the college admission scam.