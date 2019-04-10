Trump Team Hits Back At Hillary Conflating MAGA And White Nationalism: Bill Talked MAGA, Too

The Trump War Room flipped Hillary Clinton’s argument Tuesday that conflated the president’s slogan, “Make American Great Again,” with “white nationalism” by compiling a number of moments when her husband said the same thing.

President Donald Trump’s War Room team urged the former secretary of state to examine some of the comments her husband has made throughout the years when shared similar ideas about making America great again.

Clinton had insisted in a tweet, “The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan.” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Implies Millions Of Americans Who Voted Against Her Are White Nationalists)

But in a rebuttal tweet including a video compilation of a number of times former President Bill Clinton uses the term, “Make America great again,” the Official Trump War Room suggested, “Hey, [Hillary Clinton], maybe you should talk to Bill?”

Hey @HillaryClinton, maybe you should talk to Bill? pic.twitter.com/TlknOMBAcJ — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 9, 2019

In videos clips captured from throughout the former president’s political life, Clinton can be heard saying, “I believe that together, we can make America great again,” and, “I want to attack these problems and make America great again.” Clinton also said he wants “to secure a better future for your children and grandchildren and to make America great again.” (RELATED: Mexican Woman Harassed For Wearing MAGA Hat Speaks Out)

He even references Hillary’s presidential campaign, saying, “It’s time for another comeback, time to make America great again. I know Hillary is the one to do it.”

Clinton famously attempted to smear Trump supporters by calling them “a basket of deplorables” during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

