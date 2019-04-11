‘Beautiful Afternoon In The Oval Office’ — President Trump Keeps His Promise To 95-Year-Old WWII Vet

Scott Morefield | Reporter

President Donald Trump hosted four World War II veterans at the White House on Thursday, keeping a promise made to 95-year-old Allen Jones last June.

“Beautiful afternoon in the Oval Office today with a few great American HEROES!” Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon, along with a video showing his June conversation with Jones.

“I’m going to be 95 years of age on April 11 of next year,” the retired sergeant told the president while appearing with him at a Kansas City VFW event in June. “Hopefully, you will allow me to bring my family into the Oval Office to meet you.”

The president responded with an enthusiastic “Yes!”

Fast forward to Thursday, April 11, and Jones joined centenarians Floyd Wigfield, Sidney Walton and Paul Kriner inside the Oval Office for a visit with Trump. Wigfield even reportedly won a promise from Trump for a ride aboard Air Force One back to the United States after June’s annual D-Day ceremony.

“We’ll work that out,” the president told Wigfield. “You’ll like Air Force One.” (RELATED: Trump Honors Normandy Vets In SOTU — Gets HUGE Thumbs-Up)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with World War II veterans (L-R) Sidney Walton, Allen Jones, Paul Kriner and Floyd Wigfield in the Oval Office of the White House April 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted the veterans and their families to honor their service during WWII. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Trump said the veterans were “great heroes, great warriors, highly respected,” from a time when “we knew how to win wars.”


