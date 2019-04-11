‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Have 10 Episodes

It appears that the second season of “Yellowstone” will consist of 10 episodes.

When I searching through the show’s IMDb page, I noticed that 10 untitled episodes were listed for season two of the Paramount Network hit show. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Premiere June 19, 2019 On The Paramount Network)

That’s one extra episode from season one, which featured nine episodes of Kevin Costner as John Dutton. You’re not going to find me complaining about one more episode this season.

With every single day that goes by, I only get more and more excited for “Yellowstone” to return. It’s going to be epic when John Dutton, Kayce, Jamie and the rest of the crew.

As most of you have already read, I’ve made my first bold prediction for season two, and it involves Jamie and the journalist. I won’t get into potential spoilers for those not interested in this piece. For those who are interested, you can read it here. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Now, we wait for June 19 to find out what these 10 episodes will be all about. I want the gas pedal to get stomped on and I don’t want to slow down one bit.

Bring on the chaos. Bring on the death. Bring it all. It’s what the fans are clamoring for.

Sound off in the comments with what your expectations are for season two.