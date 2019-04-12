‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Could Draw 20 Million Viewers

Millions and millions of people are expected to watch the season 8 premiere of “Game of Thrones” on HBO Sunday.

Entertainment Weekly believes there’s a real chance the show draws 20 million live viewers when the first episode drops for the final season. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

According to the same report, the finale of season seven had a little over 12 million viewers, but “the number ballooned months later to well over 30 million viewers per episode and has risen higher since then as new viewers got on board to check out that dragon show they kept hearing about to watch the final season.”

That makes us all immediately ask the question of what the later numbers will turn out to be. Could it hit north of 50 million by the time it’s all said and done. In 2018, “Roseanne” averaged nearly 20 million viewers weekly. (RELATED: Kit Harington Says He Doesn’t ‘Trust’ The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending As It Was ‘Written’)

If “GoT” has its numbers grow at a similar rate from season seven, then it could very easily end up averaging 50 million viewers. That would blow away everything other than pretty much the Super Bowl.

The numbers are truly mind-boggling. It just goes to show what an insane cultural impact “Game of Thrones” has had.

I’ve said this many times before and I’ll say it again. The return of the show has dominated pretty much every single conversation that I’ve had the past few days.

Outside of March Madness, I’m not sure that anything else has been talked about more. People want to know what is going to happen!

Tune in Sunday night on HBO to catch all the action. My guess is that viewership numbers are going to be insane.