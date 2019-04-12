Student Told To Cover Up MAGA Shirt And Hat By School Principal On ‘America Pride Day’

A New Hampshire high school student was reportedly told to cover up her MAGA apparel by the school’s principal. The incident has reportedly been under investigation by the school since Tuesday.

Epping High School freshman Ciretta Mackenzie told Boston 25 that she had to borrow a friend’s sweatshirt and take off her MAGA hat after being scolded by the school’s principal for violating the dress code. The school was celebrating “America Pride Day” as part of “spirit month” event.

“It’s just a shirt, and it only says ‘Trump Make America Great Again.’ It doesn’t say anything like ‘build a wall,’ so I don’t get how it could be offensive, how it could be disrespectful,” Ciretta explained.

Ciretta says that there isn’t anything in the school’s dress code addressing political attire or specifically barring students for wearing it.

Ciretta’s father commented, “We don’t want politics to be totally removed from school, it needs to be in school…the way they went about it was remove everything, you don’t want that.”

The Epping High School superintendent told Boston 25 that there were a total of two students who were asked to change their apparel on that day.

Further action will be taken by Ciretta’s family who plan to discuss the incident with the school’s principal on Friday.

Epping High School freshman Ciretta Mackenzie chose to wear her MAGA gear on ‘America Day’ at school. She was asked to cover up her shirt by the principal, she feels she did not violate the dress code policy and believes her rights were violated @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aPTRbjXsuY — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) April 12, 2019

The Daily Caller reached out to Epping High School for a comment and to ask for a copy of the school’s dress code. They have not responded since time of publishing.