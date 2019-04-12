‘Unfit To Print’ Episode 2: Media Falls For Old Trump Clip And ‘Spying’ Isn’t Spying

In this episode of ‘Unfit to Print,’ Amber Athey breaks down how the media is backtracking post-Mueller — this time by telling the American people that “spying” isn’t actually spying.

After Attorney General Bill Barr said the Trump campaign was spied on during the 2016 election, members of the media derided “spying” as a “loaded term” and demanded the actions of the FBI be called “surveillance” or “investigation.” (RELATED: Where Did The Trump-Russia Probe Actually Start?)

It’s no wonder outlets are trying to downplay their role in boosting the Russia collusion narrative — CNN and MSNBC are still struggling to recover in cable television ratings since the conclusion of Mueller’s investigation. Rachel Maddow’s show in the first week of April, for example, is down double digits from the previous month.

