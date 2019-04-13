Another Honduran Migrant Caravan Is Making Its Way To The US
WATCH:
Another migrant caravan is making its way to the United States from Honduras.
Spanish language news showed footage of hundreds of Hondurans waiting at a bus station getting ready to start the long journey. (RELATED: ‘Sick and Twisted’: Liberals Flip Out Over Trump Proposal to Drop Illegals in Sanctuary Cities.)
Univision interviewed several migrants who admitted on camera that they were leaving their home country to seek better opportunities, but those fleeing poverty or economic hardship alone do not qualify for asylum.
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
