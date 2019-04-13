Conservatives Hijack #IStandWithOmar Amid Anger Over Her 9/11 Remarks

The hashtag #IStandWithOmar was trending on Twitter Saturday as backers of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted their support amidst the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s Friday post featuring the Minnesota congresswoman.

But Omar supporters weren’t the only ones to weigh in.

The tweet, which featured footage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks along with Omar’s infamous “some people did something” statement from her March Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reception speech, drew criticism from many on the left who accused the president of inciting violence against a member of Congress.

Supporters of Omar used the hashtag to tweet their support and even, in some cases, to equate criticism of the congresswoman to Islamophobia. (RELATED: Victor Davis Hanson: Dems Pushing A ‘White Nationalist Conspiracy’ Theory That ‘Doesn’t Exist’)

I am sending special love to all of my dear Muslim friends right now. I love and value you. I will never bail. You will never be in this fight alone. Many of us will stand beside you, in front of you, behind you – no matter the pressure or attack.#IStandWithIlhanOmar — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 13, 2019

It goes without saying that #IStandWithIlhanOmar. And anyone who does not stands with @IlhanMN stands with Islamophobia, with racism, with politicians deploying lies to inflame racial and religious terror in the country. There is no middle ground in this struggle. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) April 13, 2019

American Islamophobia is deadly.#IStandWithIlhanOmar — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) April 13, 2019

this is racist. this invites hate. this is fearmongering. #IStandWithIlhanOmar and I stand with muslim women. https://t.co/5Zk3CKCEkq — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 13, 2019

Any leader that is less than fierce in denouncing the Islamophobia and anti-Blackness thrown at Rep. Ilhan Omar must be held accountable. Trump, Republicans, and many Dem. leaders have contributed to the danger that she is facing. We can’t ignore that. #IStandWithIlhanOmar — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) April 13, 2019

Convincing white people that black people are the biggest threat to their safety is the republican party’s most effective way to distract their white base from noticing that republican policies are the ones killing them softly. #IStandWithIlhanOmar — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) April 13, 2019

When I was a child, it was Japanese Americans who were villified as the enemy after Pearl Harbor. No one stood up for us, and 120,000 of us were sent to internment camps. I swore that I’d dedicate my life to ensure this never happens again in America. #IStandWithIlhanOmar — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 13, 2019

Endless smears fall on anyone brave enough to call out the injustice and undue influence of Israeli Apartheid. When the Democrats join in the dog pile, they cede any position of morality and aid right-wing vitriol. Rep. Omar is heroic for what she has said.#IStandWithIlhanOmar — Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) April 13, 2019

But Omar backers weren’t the only ones posting under the hashtag:

Ilhan is a perfect example of why we need extreme vetting. America opened her arms to Ilhan, a Somali refugee. How does she reward our kindness? She rewards us by sympathizing w/ terrorists & downplaying 9/11, one of the worst terror attacks in US history.#IStandWithIlhanOmar — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 13, 2019

A question for anyone saying #IStandWithIlhanOmar. I do not approve of death threats against anyone. Rep Omar is saying she is receiving death threats. But the questions is are they death threats or did some people say something? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 13, 2019

#IStandWithIlhanOmar Radical idiots stand with Radical Idiot who made appalling and trivializing statement about the 3k lives lost on 9/11 and hey, if you don’t “stand” with the radicals – you’re a racist! Surprise- surprise! Didn’t see that one coming! ???? #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/IdNr6okp8k — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) April 13, 2019

Finally, British journalist Katie Hopkins used a video to implore Americans to “get off the #IStandWithOmar bus” because “it’s headed places America can’t afford to go.”

Get off the #IStandWithIlhanOmar bus. It’s headed places America can’t afford to go pic.twitter.com/MFvqWuC1Q6 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 13, 2019

