Conservatives Hijack #IStandWithOmar Amid Anger Over Her 9/11 Remarks

Scott Morefield | Reporter

The hashtag #IStandWithOmar was trending on Twitter Saturday as backers of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted their support amidst the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s Friday post featuring the Minnesota congresswoman.

But Omar supporters weren’t the only ones to weigh in.

The tweet, which featured footage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks along with Omar’s infamous “some people did something” statement from her March Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reception speech, drew criticism from many on the left who accused the president of inciting violence against a member of Congress.

Supporters of Omar used the hashtag to tweet their support and even, in some cases, to equate criticism of the congresswoman to Islamophobia. (RELATED: Victor Davis Hanson: Dems Pushing A ‘White Nationalist Conspiracy’ Theory That ‘Doesn’t Exist’)

But Omar backers weren’t the only ones posting under the hashtag:

Finally, British journalist Katie Hopkins used a video to implore Americans to “get off the #IStandWithOmar bus” because “it’s headed places America can’t afford to go.”

