Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Payback’

“SEAL Team” looks like it’s going to be electric in the new episode “Payback” on CBS.

The plot of the new episode, according to the YouTube description, is, “Bravo Team is out for revenge as they search for the person responsible for the surprise bomb attack that left one of their own in peril.”

For those who caught the latest one, Clay was seriously injured after a bombing attack while Bravo was in the Philippines. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team’ Takes An Unexpected Turn In New Episode ‘Paradise Lost’)

View this post on Instagram Is everyone ok after last nights explosive #SEALTeam?! A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 11, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

Judging from the preview, the guys are going to kill a lot of bad guys, and we all know that’s exactly the kind of action we’re here for when it comes to “SEAL Team.”

Give the awesome preview a watch below.

I am so jacked for this episode. As I pointed out about the last one, it was very slow up until the end, and then we were hit with an unreal turn of events. (RELATED: New ‘SEAL Team‘ Episode ‘Dirt, Dirt, Gucci’ Is Excellent)

Now, it’s time for revenge. If that doesn’t get your pulse going, then you might want to check that you’re still alive.

There’s nothing I love more than a great revenge storyline. Let’s get after it!