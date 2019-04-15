Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2 Preview

It looks like the upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones” will include plenty of action.

In the short promo for the second episode of season eight, we see Jamie speaking to Daenerys in a setting that might resemble a court as she talks about what she’d do to the man who killed her father. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

That man, as you all know, is Jamie.

You also see battle commencing in what appears to be Winterfell. It’s hard to say if that’s the exact location, but I’m confident on this one.

Jon Snow even asks, “How long do we have?” as danger seemingly looms not far off. You can watch the preview below.

I know the main complaint for the first episode was that there wasn’t enough action. I didn’t mind the fact there wasn’t much bloodshed at all.

We were moving chess pieces into place. Now that’s finished up, it’s time for all hell to break loose. It looks like that’s exactly what is going to get underway in episode two of the final season. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

Ride, Dany, ride!

You can catch the new episode Sunday night on HBO. It looks like it’s going to be outstanding.