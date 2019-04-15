PATRIOTS ONLY: Tucker Carlson Takes On America’s Ruling Class

Fox News host and The Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson sat down with the Caller’s Vince Coglianese to discuss his opinion on America’s ruling class.

During his show and in his recently-released book, “Ship of Fools,” Carlson has tackled the consequences of the policies that the ruling class has implemented to help itself and leave others behind.

He often labels the ruling class as the ultra-wealthy in America, especially those in Washington, D.C., whose power has continued to grow at the expense of the middle class.

Watch Carlson explain America’s elites, why he believes they have caused much of the nation’s strife and what the rest of the country should do to turn this around before it’s too late.

WATCH:

