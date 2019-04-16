Eli Manning Learned The Giants Traded Odell Beckham Jr. From Watching TV

Eli Manning apparently learned of the Giants’ decision to trade Odell Beckham Jr. the same way the rest of us did.

The Giants rocked the league when they shipped ODB to the Browns a few weeks back. You would think the leadership in New York would have consulted the starting quarterback before shipping his No. 1 receiver out of town. That’s not how the Giants do business. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 10, 2019 at 5:52pm PDT

Manning told Michael Eisen the following on the team’s website Monday:

I found out just watching TV one night. I just came across the (tracker) at the bottom of the screen. Started to get a few texts. That is how I found out. The reaction, I wanted to reach out to him. Odell has been a teammate for five years and has been a friend. These circumstances, you think about the player involved. It is more than just a player; it is someone you have a relationship with. You think more about that person, how they are handling it and that they are OK and doing well with it.

Imagine winning a team two Super Bowls, and then finding out your best player got traded due to watching television. I’d be so incredibly pissed. (RELATED: New York Giants Pay Eli Manning Roster Bonus Of $5 Million)

Actually, “pissed” doesn’t even cut it. I would march into the general manager’s office and start hurling words that you wouldn’t want a young woman to hear. This is a shocking amount of disrespect.

We all know Manning’s time in the NFL is nearing a rapid end, but that’s not the point. You can’t expect a man to run an offense and then just not tell him that his most explosive weapon now plays for the Browns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

Dysfunction and chaos have seemingly surrounded the Giants these past few years, and stories like this one don’t do anything to kill that vibe.

Seriously, why wouldn’t they just shoot Manning a message letting him know they’re making a move? They don’t need to let him have any input, but a courtesy text probably wouldn’t be too much to ask for.

I guess that’s why they’re the Giants. They can’t even get the simple stuff done correctly.

I can already tell that 2019 is going to be an incredible year in the NFL, but I’m not sure fans of the Giants are going to enjoy it.