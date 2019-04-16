These Photos Show The Damage Done To The Notre Dame Cathedral

The famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France tragically caught fire Monday, lighting up the Paris skyline and shocking the world.

The roof and spire of the cathedral caught fire, leaving some to describe the scene as “the end of the world.” While terrorist groups such as ISIS are celebrating over the destruction of this historic landmark, arson and terror-related motives are not suspected, although an investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. (RELATED: The Vatican Releases Statement On Notre Dame Fire)

Firefighters attempted to put the fire out, but because of the roof’s Gothic, medieval design renders it virtually waterproof, architecture expert Ted Henderson told The Daily Caller News Foundation on Monday.

“So the wood catches on fire, and it’s not actually exposed to the outside of the building anywhere,” Henderson said. “In fact, the reason the roof is covered with lead is so water can’t get inside. It’s specifically fireproofed. So when the firemen, you know, arrive on the scene and they’re spraying cathedral with water, it’s running off the sides of the lead roof and can’t access this void where the fire is actually spreading.”

Outside the burning cathedral, dozens of French Catholics gathered to pray and sing.

Despite the size of the fire, much of the artwork, and many of the Sacraments were rescued, and the walls of the Cathedral are still standing, and so is the Cross.