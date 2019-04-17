Beyonce Opens Up About ‘Unexpected’ Pregnancy With Twins And How Scary Things Got: ‘I Had To Get An Emergency C-Section’

Beyoncé opened up about her “unexpected” pregnancy with twins and shared just how scary things got for her before their birth in a new Netflix documentary titled, “Homecoming.”

"I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior but I got pregnant unexpectedly," the 37-year-old pop singer shared about the pregnancy and birth of her twin son and daughter, Sir and Rumi, per People magazine Wednesday. "And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise."

The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker talked about how "extremely difficult" the pregnancy was and how her "body went through more than I knew it could," per E! News.

Beyoncé revealed that she was 218 pounds when she gave birth and had also developed high blood pressure and toxemia during the pregnancy.

At one point, she talked about how one of the twin’s heartbeats had paused a few times and that led doctors to perform emergency surgery.

“In the womb, one of my babies’ hearts paused a few times so I had to get an emergency C-section,” the “Halo” performer shared.

After their birth, it was time for her to “rebuild” her body and get back in shape and ready to perform at Coachella in 2018.

“And you know, a lot of the choreography is about feeling, so it’s not as technical, it’s your own personality that brings it to life. That’s hard when you don’t feel like yourself,” Beyoncé admitted. “I had to rebuild my body from cut muscles. It took me a while to feel confident enough to … give my own personality.”

“In the beginning, there were so many muscle spasms and just internally, my body was not connected,” she added. “My mind was not there. My mind wanted to be with my children. What people don’t see is the sacrifice.”

Beyoncé continued, “It’s my first time home back home on the stage after giving birth; I’m creating my own homecoming, and it’s hard. There were days that I thought I’d never be the same. I’d never be the same physically, my strength and endurance would never be the same.”

Finally, she did get there and was ready to perform and headline the music festival in the desert.

“I just feel like I’m just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I’m not even trying to be who I was,” the superstar singer explained. “It’s so beautiful that children do that to you.”