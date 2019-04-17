Shooter Explains How Half-Naked Man In 12-Year-Old Girl’s Room Got Shot 6 Times

Louisville homeowner Ali Bracey shot his next-door neighbor, Donald Oliver, six times Monday after Oliver broke in and undressed in the bedroom of his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter.

According to local reports from WDRB, Oliver (38) broke into the home around 7 a.m. local time Monday, found his way into the girl’s bedroom and began to get undressed.

Tina Burton, the girl’s mother, said that her daughter did everything right and was able to sneak out of the room without being harmed. “She hid under the cover, turned her light down, turned her volume down on her phone to text me,” Burton explained. “When she peeked under the cover to see where he was at, she got up and ran away. She went to the back room. And I think that was really brave and smart of her.”

By the time Oliver found his way into the kitchen sans pants, Burton’s boyfriend, Bracey, caught up to him.

Bracey said that he first told Oliver to leave, but instead of complying, the intruder growled at him. He then hit Oliver with a broom, still trying to get him to leave, but Oliver wouldn’t budge.

“He turned around and he growled at me. He growled, like, ‘Grrr!’ He growled at me, and when he growled at me, I attacked him. I grabbed a broom. I started whacking him with a broom,” Bracey explained. “We’re still tussling. I’m punching, punching, punching him. It’s like it’s being effective, but at the time we’re fighting, I’m screaming ‘Get something! Grab something! Get something! Grab something!’ and next thing I know, he got shot.”

During the struggle, Bracey shot at Oliver six times with a gun he got from Burton. (RELATED: Five Times Kids Defended Themselves From Crooks Using Guns)

“He ended up getting six shots, period,” Bracey told local WDRB.

A stranger walked into a 12-year-old girl’s room wearing no pants. The Louisville homeowner shot the man 6 times. Listen to what the shooter said about it. pic.twitter.com/pNw7Q6C1Rg — Sterling Riggs (@SRiggsWDRB) April 16, 2019

Oliver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and, due to his lengthy criminal record, his bail was set at $50,000. Authorities also charged him with possession of a controlled substance when they found a small bag of heroin at the scene — which they believe Oliver dropped when he began to undress.

Bracey noted that, other than Oliver’s family members, everyone had commended him for his response to the break-in. “Everyone in the neighborhood has commended me on what I did,” he said.

