Trump Says It Would Be ‘Hard To Believe’ Obama Didn’t Know What FBI Was Up To In 2016

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “it would certainly be hard to believe” that former President Barack Obama was unaware of what the FBI was up to in 2016.

Speaking to WMAL radio host Larry O’Connor, Trump said he was considering holding his own press conference on Thursday following the public release of the Mueller report. (RELATED: AG William Barr To Announce Mueller Findings At Press Conference)

Trump went on to praise Attorney General William Barr, saying “he’s grabbed it by the horn.”

The conversation turned to several former Obama-era officials, most of whom are likely to be investigated in the coming months as Barr has pledged, and Trump touted the fact that he had called attention to them as “one of my great achievements, actually.”

The president also had strong opinions when it came to whether or not Obama was aware of what the FBI was doing. “How is it possible that he didn’t know?” he asked. “I mean, we’re talking about pervasive, horrible things that were happening.”

“It would certainly be hard to believe that he didn’t know what was going on,” Trump concluded.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are expected to release the redacted Mueller report and give a press conference Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. EST.

