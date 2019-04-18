Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic ‘Dear Men’ Post Following Split From Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian got everyone’s attention after she posted a cryptic message titled “Dear Men” following her split from Tristan Thompson.

“Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change,” the message read on the 34-year-old reality TV star’s Instagram story Wednesday, per People magazine. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

The same day she posted additional messages, one that read, “Perhaps we should love ourselves so fiercely, that when others see us they know exactly how it should be done” — and another about “noticing the people who make an effort to stay in your life.”

While her ex, Tristan Thompson, is not mentioned by name in any of the posts, they came just days after the two attended their daughter True’s one-year-old birthday celebration.

An insider shared with the outlet that the pair kept their distance at their daughter’s party.

“Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends,” a source explained. “Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited.”

“It’s super important to Khloé that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible,” the source added. “Khloé wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan.”

Another source shared that Khloe “has no desire” to cut Thompson out of her daughter’s life, but don’t expect them to get “back together.”

“Khloé has no desire to shut Tristan out of True’s life,” the insider shared. “He is her father and Khloé is much bigger than that. They communicate about True, of course, but they aren’t getting back together.”

As previously reported, Kardashian finally broke things off in February with Thompson, following another cheating allegation against the professional basketball star, this time with Kardashian-Jenner family, friend Jordyn Woods. It comes after the reality star had decided to give Thompson a second chance after reports surfaced that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.