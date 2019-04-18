Melania Steps Into Spring In Gorgeous White Dress And Floral Coat

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump absolutely looked ready for spring Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous white dress and stunning floral coat at the White House.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the short sleeve sheath dress that she paired with an off-white coat that had a bright floral pattern throughout as she joined President Donald Trump on their way to Mar-a-Lago for the Easter weekend. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, sunglasses and orange high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The whole outfit was just amazing no matter what side it was being viewed from.

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

FLOTUS always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, wearing a great khaki jacket and pants combo for her visit with the troops and their family members. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

“Great visit yesterday to @FtBraggNC with Second Lady Karen Pence and @secretary_of_the_army Dr. Mark T. Esper. The United States Military is a national treasure and I am so grateful to all the hard working men, women and families who serve our great nation. Thank you,” Melania captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of snaps from the trip.

 

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

