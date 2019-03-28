Melania Wows In Gray-And-White-Striped Dress During #Be Best Event In Florida

First lady Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she stepped out in a great white-and-gray-striped dress during a visit to an elementary school in Florida.

The first lady looked terrific as ever in the short-sleeve button-up dress that hit just above her knees during her trip to West Gate Elementary School in Palm Beach as part of her “Be Best” initiative.

She shared a handful of pictures on Instagram from the visit and captioned her post, “Thank you West Gate Elementary School for letting me join you in your morning classroom discussions. Education should include not only academics, but also a firm foundation for understanding our own feelings [and] those of our peers. #BeBest.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Thank you to the teachers and students at West Gate Elementary for such an enjoyable visit,” Melania shared, per a release from the first lady’s office. “I believe it is important for schools to focus on the overall well-being of our youngest citizens, which will help them develop in their earliest years so that they can reach their full potential as our next generation.”

Later in the day, FLOTUS reportedly planned to meet with Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, at Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

The first lady always looks great no matter what the occasion as has been documented numerous times. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful white, orange and black-print dress for a meeting with President Donald Trump and leaders from the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

“Enjoyed hosting the leaders [and] their delegations from the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia with POTUS @realdonaldtrump at Mar-a-Lago today,” FLOTUS captioned her post, along with a few snaps in the great outfit that she paired with bright orange high heels.