Seahawks Management Drank Beers After Signing Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks cracked some cold brews after inking Russell Wilson to a massive extension.

According to an awesome inside look at the deal from NFL.com, general manager John Schneider had beers on standby ready to go as soon as Wilson accepted his historic deal with the Seahawks.

However, as the clock ticked down to the midnight deadline, it appeared like a deal could be “futile,” according to the report. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agrees To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

Eventually, a $140 million extension was reached, and Schneider grabbed himself a beer.

I’d like to believe this is how all deals are done in the NFL. Negotiate and negotiate hard, and then pop some beers when it’s all said and done.

I’m pretty sure that’s the spirit this country was founded on. Football and beer. It’s what separates the civilized countries from those that aren’t.

The NFL should pass a rule that no rules are finalized until some alcohol is drank. Forget about signing stuff. Get out a few cold drinks, shake hands and call it a day.

That’s the spirit that would make our founding fathers proud.

Now, Wilson is a very highly-paid player, and the Seahawks are ready to roll under the leadership of a man who enjoys beer.

I wouldn’t bet against them. I’ll say that much for sure. That sounds like a winning combination if I’ve ever heard of one.