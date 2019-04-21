DeMar DeRozan Gets Ejected For Throwing The Ball At A Ref

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan got tossed Saturday night after making a very stupid decision.

During the losing effort to the Denver Nuggets, DeRozan launched the ball at a ref after being called for an offensive foul.

The moment the whistle blew and the call was revealed, he chucked the ball at the official, and was promptly tossed from the game.

You can watch the stupid play from the Spurs star below.

DeMar CHUCKED the ball at the ref and got ejected after getting called for a charge pic.twitter.com/8YU1jDYjvW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

It doesn’t get much dumber than that. I don’t care who you are, officials aren’t going to let you get away with tossing the ball at them. (RELATED: Gregg Popovich Gets Ejected One Minute Into Game Against The Nuggets)

Short of punching somebody, tossing a ball at a ref might be the quickest way on the planet to find yourself walking to the locker room and out of the game.

There’s no chance they’re going to let you hang around after doing what DeRozan did. What an absolute bonehead play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMar DeRozan (@demar_derozan) on Aug 2, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

He’s on a contract for nearly $140 million, and should be making much smarter decisions. Now, the series is tied 2-2, and I’m sure there is a fine in the mail for the former USC star.

What an incredibly dumb decision from a guy who should know much better.