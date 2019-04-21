Giuliani To Romney: ‘Stop This Pious Act’

Rudy Giuliani struck back at Utah Sen. Mitt Romney for attacking President Donald Trump for soliciting Russian assistance during the course of the 2016 campaign during a Sunday edition of “State of the Union.”

The discussion began after Tapper asked the president’s attorney about Romney’s statement on Friday.

“I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement,” Romney said Friday. (RELATED: Giuliani: Not Worried ‘At All’ About Mueller Report)

“If I could tell you all the things that he wanted to do,” Giuliani answered back. “Stop the bull, stop the bull, stop this pious act that you weren’t trying to dig up dirt on people, putting dirt out on people, when he was running for president.”

“I don’t know if he was accepting information from foreigners, who said that the president accepted information from foreigners? You mean people on his campaign might have done it?” Giuliani continued.

He then called Romney a hypocrite, arguing that any campaign would have jumped on the type of information that came out from WikiLeaks and other sources during the course of the election.

“Mitt Romney did things very similar to that,” Giuliani argued.

Former Governor Mike Huckabee also attacked Romney Friday shortly after he made the statement.

“Know what makes me sick, Mitt?” Huckabee wrote. “Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS.”

The president also reacted on Twitter, saying, “If @MittRomney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!”