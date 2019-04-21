Jared Goff Isn’t Worried About Contract Extension, Says ‘It Will Work Itself Out’

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff isn’t focused on getting a massive payday.

Goff, who was the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, is setup for a massive extension after leading the Rams to the Super Bowl this past season, where they lost to the Patriots. However, he’s not spending a lot of time worrying about it. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

“Not on my mind at all. I know the deal and understand that I hired an agent for that reason, and things always work out. You continue to play well, it will work itself out,” the young QB recently told the L.A. Times when talking about his contract extension.

There’s no question at all that Goff is going to be paid. The Rams have him already locked in through the 2020 season if they want, but an extension before that is almost certainly going to happen.

The former Cal QB is young, he’s already led the team to one Super Bowl and he’s proven that he’s capable of being a starting quarterback in the league.

Guys like that get paid, and they get paid big money.

Now, is he going to get the same kind of money Russell Wilson just got with his $140 million extension? Absolutely not. He’s not in that category of gunslinger, but there’s a great chance Goff could find himself making an average yearly salary in the low to mid-20 million range. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agrees To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

When you have a solid young quarterback, you do what it takes to keep him. That means Los Angeles will be writing Goff some big checks over the next few years.

It should be interesting to see where he ends up ranking in QB salaries when it’s all said and done. I have no doubt he’s going to be a very rich man sometime in the relatively near future.