Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reveals She’s Home After 12-Hour Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has undergone a successful surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The wife of the Detroit Lions superstar announced in early April that she had a brain tumor. After an extensive surgery, it sounds like she’s now on the road to recovery. (RELATED: Matthew Stafford‘s Wife Kelly Announces That She Has A Brain Tumor)

Kelly wrote in part on Instagram late Sunday afternoon:

The prayers for my family, I’m beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you. Thank you so much. Now I am home and learning my new norm. It’ll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for all your support, thoughts and prayers. It means more than y’all will ever know.

While this is a very scary situation, I’m glad to hear surgery went well. Being under the knife for 12 hours sounds terrifying, but it sounds like the medical team helping her did an outstanding job.

It’s important to remember the fact there are things more important than football. Stafford isn’t attending team activities right now, and that’s 100% fine.

He should be with his wife, and every fan out there should support that.

He’ll return to the team when it’s appropriate. In the meantime, he should focus on doing whatever it takes for Kelly to heal.

The Lions will be just fine in the coming months without him if that’s how long it takes. Family over football is a philosophy even the most diehard fans should have.

Let’s all hope she gets well soon.