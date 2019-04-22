Report: Meghan Markle’s Mom Has Arrived In London Ahead Of Royal Baby’s Birth

Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, has reportedly arrived in London ahead of the royal birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ first-born due sometime this spring.

Multiple sources confirmed to Entertainment Tonight Sunday that the former “Suits” actress’s mom arrived in the United Kingdom as the world awaits news of the arrival of the next member of the royal family. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“It is such a happy and exciting time for Meghan [Markle],” an insider previously shared. “She looks absolutely radiant and is taking each day at a time. [She is] looking forward to becoming a mother.” (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

As previously reported, royal baby watchers will not know exactly when the expectant Duchess has given birth as Kensington Palace announced recently that Markle and Prince Harry will not be posing for pictures on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital as Kate Middleton and Prince William did following the birth of their three children.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a statement from the royal household read.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” it added. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

“Meghan Markle does not want the pressure of having to pose on the steps for cameras so soon after childbirth,” a source shared.”

It all comes on the heels of reports that despite the newlyweds finally moving into Frogmore cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess plan to move to Africa.

Buckingham palace has since responded to the reports by not exactly denying them, per People magazine.

“Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage,” a statement read. “No decisions have been taken about future roles.”

“This is a 1000-year-old monarchy overseeing a Commonwealth of 54 territories. Lots of people depend on its existence and continued success,” a source told the outlet. “Eventually Harry and Meghan will be dispatched somewhere.”