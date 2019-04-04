Meghan Markle Reportedly Won’t Pose With Baby After Birth

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle plans to break royal protocol, this time by not posing for photos immediately following the birth of her child.

Markle is not planning on posing for the traditional photo-op directly after birth because it doesn’t match her “feminist world view,” according to a report published Thursday by the New York Post.

Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent for The Sun, and host of the podcast “On Heir” Omid Scobie discussed the duchess’ decision to skip the moment. Instead, people should look for the first glimpse of the new royal baby on the couple’s new Instagram account.

“At the moment we understand that she isn’t, she doesn’t want to do that, isn’t going to do that,” Andrews said. (RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Get 1 Million Followers In Less Than 6 Hours)

“Given what we know about Meghan, the optics of a totally glamorous, picture-perfect moment hours after giving birth are not quite in alignment with her views on the world,” Scobie said.

Unlike Markle, Duchess Kate Middleton and husband Prince William posed immediately after the births of all three of their children.

Just last week Fridababy, a newborn equipment manufacturing company, ran an open letter ad to the Duchess of Sussex in The New York Times.

“People will be opining about the wrong things- like how soon you will fit into your pre-baby wardrobe- instead of having an honest conversation about what women go through during birth or immediately thereafter,” CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn wrote.