Watergun Fight Breaks Out Between Shaq, Barkley On ‘Inside The NBA’

William Davis | Contributor

NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal re-kindled their friendly rivalry on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Monday night.

Barkley and Shaq’s banter escalated when each pulled out their waterguns, with fellow co-hosts Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith in the line of fire. It made for some hilarious television. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Says Charges Being Dropped Against Jussie Smollett Is Bad News, Especially For ‘Real’ Victims)


This made for better television than the first round of the NBA playoffs, which has been a snooze-fest so far, and judging by the playoff TV ratings — which were down 26% from last year — I’m not the only one who feels the same way. (RELATED: TV Ratings For The NBA Playoffs Are Down 26% From 2018)

Quite frankly, the NBA is not a very good product right now, and I’ve never been more apathetic about the playoffs than I am right now. Between LeBron missing the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, and a Golden State Warriors three-peat likely a foregone conclusion, it’s a tough league to watch right now.

However, no matter what happens on the court, we can always count on TNT to deliver with its Emmy Award-winning NBA coverage. Between Barkley, Shaq, Ernie and Kenny, “Inside the NBA” remains one of the most riveting shows on television.

