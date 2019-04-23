Watergun Fight Breaks Out Between Shaq, Barkley On ‘Inside The NBA’

NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal re-kindled their friendly rivalry on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Monday night.

Barkley and Shaq’s banter escalated when each pulled out their waterguns, with fellow co-hosts Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith in the line of fire. It made for some hilarious television. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Says Charges Being Dropped Against Jussie Smollett Is Bad News, Especially For ‘Real’ Victims)

Shaq and Charles really had a water gun fight on TV last night ???????? (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/AznHitrgSr — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 23, 2019



This made for better television than the first round of the NBA playoffs, which has been a snooze-fest so far, and judging by the playoff TV ratings — which were down 26% from last year — I’m not the only one who feels the same way. (RELATED: TV Ratings For The NBA Playoffs Are Down 26% From 2018)

Quite frankly, the NBA is not a very good product right now, and I’ve never been more apathetic about the playoffs than I am right now. Between LeBron missing the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, and a Golden State Warriors three-peat likely a foregone conclusion, it’s a tough league to watch right now.

However, no matter what happens on the court, we can always count on TNT to deliver with its Emmy Award-winning NBA coverage. Between Barkley, Shaq, Ernie and Kenny, “Inside the NBA” remains one of the most riveting shows on television.

Follow William Davis on Twitter