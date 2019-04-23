Democratic Party’s Clown Car Files Out On CNN

Today’s show takes a long look at the five hours of town halls hosted on CNN last night with 2020 presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.

The five candidates took questions from an audience of college students looking to the government to solve their problems, and not one of them said anything close to the fact that they should not be looking to anyone besides themselves to do that. Don’t miss today’s episode.

Listen to the show:

The questions were about student loan debt forgiveness, felons voting, impeachment and a desire for socialized medicine — all the issues no one outside of the far left is talking about. It was a parade of wannabe victims seeking absolution for their mistakes, wanting the government to insulate them from consequences and five candidates eager to offer it.

We play the audio and expose the frauds, lies, and downright insanity on full display last night.

