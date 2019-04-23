Man And His Friends Invite Elderly Woman To Eat Dinner With Them After Seeing Her Eat Alone

A man in Alabama shared a heartwarming dinner with an elderly woman and his friends after noticing she was sitting alone.

Jamario Howard says the trio of friends were waiting on their food at Brad’s in Oxford when they noticed the elderly woman sitting by herself, according to a report published Monday by WBRZ 2. Howard approached the woman and asked if he could sit with her.

Men eat dinner with widowed elderly Alabama woman who was sitting by herself at restaurant https://t.co/UDv6OJu8Cz #KMOV pic.twitter.com/pG8OzrA5hs — KMOV (@KMOV) April 23, 2019

The woman allowed him to sit and they chatted for a while and she revealed that she was widowed. (RELATED: Man Goes Viral On Twitter After Saving 2 Young Children On Sledding Hill)

“…After a while of talking she told me she lost her husband and that tomorrow would have been their 60th anniversary. I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do,” Howard shared.

Howard shared a photo of the group at dinner and wrote a description of what occurred. The post had received 34,000 shares at the time this post was published.

“The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through,” Howard wrote. “This woman changed my outlook on life and how i look at other people. Everyone has a story so do not judge!”