No Charges Will Be Filed Against Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

Johnson Country District Attorney Steve Howe held a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the domestic violence case against Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill has been under investigation for child abuse incidents that allegedly occurred earlier this year. Today, the district attorney announced that no charges will be filed against Hill. (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Under Investigation For Alleged Abuse)

#BREAKING: Johnson County District Attorney has DECLINED to file charges between Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/eR5XTpATL4 — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) April 24, 2019



However, the press conference was still not a good look for Hill. Authorities said they were “Deeply troubled because we believe a crime has occurred.”

They also said that they remain concerned for the well-being of Hill’s three year-old child.

.@JohnsonCoDA says he believes crime was committed against child of Tyreek Hill, but will not file charges as can’t prove who did it. #breaking #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8QnlMg7P5c — Dave D’Marko (@DaveDMarko) April 24, 2019

While a star at Oklahoma State, Hill pleaded guilty to abusing his then-pregnant girlfriend, and was kicked off the team. (RELATED: Police Investigating Fan Who Allegedly Threw A Beer At Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill)

During the middle of the team’s AFC championship run last year, the Chiefs cut star running back Kareem Hunt. Could Hill’s days with the Chiefs also be numbered?

That’s a question many people will be asking in the coming days.

