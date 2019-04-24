College Football Changes Overtime Rules, Will Have Alternate 2-Point Plays After 4th OT

The rules for overtime in college football will be different in 2019.

According to Brett McMurphy late Tuesday afternoon, there will now be alternating 2-point plays once the fifth overtime begins. The old rule gave the ball to each team on the 25-yard line and forced 2-point conversions starting in the third overtime.

NCAA OT rules change for 2019: If game reaches a 5th OT, teams will begin to run alternating 2-point plays rather than offensive possessions starting at 25-yard line. Please plan accordingly — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 23, 2019

This is so stupid. So damn stupid. I only have one message in response to this decision and to everybody who played a role in crafting it.

Nobody — and I mean nobody — asked for the overtime rules in college football to be changed. Not at all. Give me a break.

Did the people behind this call miss the seven overtime game between LSU and Texas A&M this past season? That was epic.

Both teams were balling out in one of the greatest games ever played. Now, the NCAA won’t allow that to ever happen again. They’re robbing fans of our freedom and happiness, and I won’t stand for it.

I will fight a million wars on a million different fronts to protect the sanctity of my favorite sport. I know there are also countless patriots out there just like me willing to stand shoulder to shoulder against the NCAA’s tyranny and awful decisions.

We didn’t go to the moon and drop two atomic bombs to win WWII so our beloved college football overtime rules could be changed decades later.

Shoutout to the NCAA for, once again, proving they know nothing and couldn’t find logic and common sense if the two slapped the organization in the face.

I will do whatever it takes to have this decision reversed. You best believe that. My friends, this is far from over, and I’m not doing this for me. I’m doing it for America and football fans everywhere.

You don’t need to thank me or call me a hero. That’s what the history books are for.