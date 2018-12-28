The College Football Playoff Is Finally Here. It’s Time To Start Crushing Beers

Ladies and gentlemen, the college football playoff has finally arrived.

Today is a day that football junkies around the country wait for all year long. Today is the day we find out who are the men and who are the boys. Clemson takes the field against Notre Dame and Alabama will lineup against Oklahoma.

These are the type of games that have the potential to be talked about for years to come. Hell yes, I’m as excited as you can get. (RELATED: The College F ootball Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

Four teams are about to enter the arena, and only one is going to walk out with a championship. That’s what America is all about.

We don’t reward losers. Either win or get the hell out.

Right now, everybody seems to believe the Crimson Tide will walk away with the championship, but there’s a reason we play the game. We play the game because absolutely anything can happen.

Overlook the other three teams at your own peril.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 24, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

You know what you’re supposed to be doing today if you’re a real fan? You get your beer on ice, your grill fired up, send out a few mass texts to your friends to set up the time for them to come over and then proceed to sit on the couch for the rest of the day.

It’s what our founding fathers would have wanted. After all, I’m pretty sure America is the only country with college football and we’re also back-to-back world war champs. I’m sure that’s not a coincidence. Don’t disrespect this nation by sitting out the games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Dec 27, 2018 at 9:00am PST

Now, if anybody needs me, I suggest somebody better be in the process of dying before picking up the phone to call me. If they’re already dead, then tell me about it tomorrow. There’s nothing I can do for them at this point.

Otherwise, strap in for a wild day of college football on ESPN. God bless this country! There’s no other place on this planet I’d rather be.