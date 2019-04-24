Should Felons Vote While In Prison?

Should convicted felons be allowed to vote while serving out their prison sentences?

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said the right to vote is “even for terrible people” who might have committed “a terrible crime” at a town hall Monday.

D.C. residents told The Daily Caller News Foundation what they thought of the idea and if there ought to be any limits on voting rights at all. (RELATED: Michael Moore Crashes Beto Rally, Crowd Turns On Moore)

Watch some of TheDCNF’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check Out The Latest From The DCNF Video Team:

Buy Biden Be Gone Today To Keep ‘Creepy Joe’ Away

People Slam Trump’s Immigration Comments — But They’re Actually Obama’s

We Sent Left-Wing Filmmaker Michael Moore To A Protest — You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.