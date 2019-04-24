NYT Institutes Double-Locked, Tampon-Equipped Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

The New York Times has installed gender-neutral bathrooms in its New York City headquarters, complete with tampons, to allow staff more freedom to use whichever bathroom they feel fits their gender expression.

Existing single-use bathrooms on the 14th floor are now designated as gender-neutral, and the paper plans to install new bathrooms on two other floors. “A lock on the main door has been added for privacy during use,” Ellen Shultz, executive vice president of talent and inclusion, said in an internal memo obtained by The Wrap.

“Please remember that you are welcome to use any bathroom that matches your gender identity or expression,” Shultz added. (RELATED: The Supreme Court May Soon Decide On Transgender Bathrooms In Public Schools)

New York Times employees praised the decision Wednesday.

“This rules,” tweeted writer and editor Benjamin Hoffman, responding to one of his colleagues who wrote her first tweet ever to celebrate the new bathrooms. “After nearly 15 years with this company I still find reasons to be proud every single day.”

This rules. After nearly 15 years with this company I still find reasons to be proud every single day. — Benjamin Hoffman (@BenHoffmanNYT) April 24, 2019

Ana Fota tweeted: “The NYT building officially got gender-neutral bathrooms today!!”

The NYT building officially got gender-neutral bathrooms today!! https://t.co/RrL3ANB0n4 — Ana Fota (@anafota4) April 23, 2019

The full memo reads:

Dear Colleagues, The need for gender-neutral bathrooms was raised by a number of employees. In response, we made the decision to create several gender-neutral, single-person bathrooms at 620 Eighth Avenue. Effective immediately, the restrooms on the 14th floor near the A.T.M. and vending machines are gender-neutral, accessible, single-person units. A lock on the main door has been added for privacy during use. Both, as the wellness rooms on 2, 5, 8 and 12, are or will be equipped with menstrual hygiene products. Additionally, we will create single-person bathrooms on the 2nd and 8th floors. Because we are only in the initial phase of this work, we are not able to provide a more detailed timeline but will do so when we can. We appreciate your patience as these changes are put into effect. Please remember that you are welcome to use any bathroom that matches your gender identity or expression.

Follow Rachel Stoltzfoos on Twitter