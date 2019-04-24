Pennsylvania Woman Dead After Falling Into Meat Grinder At Food Processing Plant

A Pennsylvania woman was found dead inside a meat grinder at a food processing plant Monday.

The woman was found by another employee at the Economy Locker Storage Company who claims he responded when he heard weird noises coming from the machine, CBS Philly reported.

Witnesses claim that authorities spent 45 minutes disassembling the commercial machine in an attempt to recover the 35-year-old woman’s remains.

Lycoming County coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told ABC News that the woman may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs before she ended up in the grinder.

“We talked to the person who found her. He said he heard a noise and went to check on her and found her in the machine. He put the power down and called 911,” Kiessling added.

There weren’t any witnesses around who could confirm how the woman got into the meat grinder.

"I don't know if she got caught with the moving parts and they pulled her in, or if she just slipped and fell," Kiessling said. "I don't know and there's no way of determining that."

A division of the U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the incident, according to ABC.