Coroners identify man who died in Democratic donor Ed Buck’s home

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead Monday in the home of longtime Democratic donor Ed Buck.

Protesters began calling for Buck’s arrest after it was reported that a black man died in his home, marking the second time this happened in about the past year and a half.

The protesters are now turning their anger towards the neighbors who live in Ed Buck’s apartment building, saying they are complicit in the deaths of the men who have died inside of his apartment. Neighbors say they’ve called police and they’re sick of Buck’s actions. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/OmkGS23Qqs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 8, 2019

Coroners Thursday identified the man to be Timothy Dean, 55, the Los Angeles Times reported, and investigators confirmed Buck was with Dean at the time of his death.

Gemmel Moore, 26, was found dead from a methamphetamine overdose in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment in July 2017. Investigators found the place littered with drug paraphernalia, sex toys and plastic bags that were believed to be containing meth. (RELATED: Second Black Man Dies In Democratic Mega-Donor’s Home, First Was A Male Sex Worker 17 Months Ago)

#BREAKING 55 y/o Timothy Dean of West Hollywood and a Saks Fifth Avenue employee, has been identified as the man who died in Ed Buck’s apartment on Monday. #RIPTimothyDean pic.twitter.com/028L3OVj6g — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) January 10, 2019

“Arrest Ed Buck, prosecute Ed Buck, and then a jury needs to convict Ed Buck,” activist Jasmyne Cannick said outside Buck’s apartment Monday, according to Fox News. “This man has had two dead bodies in his house, and he is still in his house.”

Los Angeles County police are investigating Dean’s cause of death, but Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, claims Dean died of an apparent overdose. His body was found in Buck’s apartment around 1 a.m. local time Monday.

Amster also told reporters that Buck, a 65-year-old white man, had known Dean for 25 years and claims Dean recently came to Buck for help.

“If another young, Black gay man overdoses or worse dies at Democratic donor Ed Buck’s apartment it’s going to be the fault of the sheriff’s dept and L.A. District [Attorney] for not stopping him when they had the opportunity to,” Cannick wrote on Twitter in 2018 after Moore’s death.

If another young, Black gay man overdoses or worse dies at Democratic donor Ed Buck’s apartment it’s going to be the fault of the sheriff’s dept and L.A. District Atty for not stopping him when they had the opportunity to. #GemmelMoore #Justice4Gemmel pic.twitter.com/jlbS2KTvNe — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) July 28, 2018

Buck is a prominent liberal activist who has donated to Democratic politicians like former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and several other lawmakers, according to OpenSecrets.org.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California pledged to donate the more than $18,000 he received from Buck to LBGTQ and African-American civil rights organizations, according to the LA Times.

Now-Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona donated more than $33,000 in campaign contributions from Buck to cut ties with his name in March 2018, reported The Arizona Republic.

