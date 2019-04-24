Celebrate Renee Zellweger’s Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks

Actress Renee Zellweger was born April 25, 1969 in Katy, Texas.

Zellweger will celebrate a milestone birthday Thursday when she turns 50 years old. Zellweger has been in Hollywood for decades and has established a reputation as one of the most recognizable stars in the industry. (RELATED: What In The Hell Happened To Renee Zellweger? [Photos])

While younger generations may not be as familiar with Zellweger, she was a star of the 1990s and early 2000s. Zellweger is best known for her roles as Dorothy in the 1996 classic sports film “Jerry Maguire.” The speech that Tom Cruise’s character gives to her near the end of the film never ceases to bring a tear to my eye. I can think of few better ways to celebrate Zellweger’s birthday than to re-watch that classic flick.

In addition to Jerry Maguire, Zellweger has starred in comedy films such as “Me, Myself, & Irene,” and “Down with Love.”

Happy birthday Renee!